SCMP:

The number of marriages in China hit a new low last year, extending a near decade-long decline and casting a shadow over Beijing’s efforts to raise the fertility rate.

The Ministry of Civil Affairs said on Friday that around 7.63 million marriages were registered in 2021, the lowest total since 1986 when records began.

That compared with more than 8.13 million in 2020 and a peak of 13.46 million marriages in 2013.According to independent analysis, the number of marriages per 1,000 people in China…

READ MORE