He did it again.

Hunter Biden trolled the world.

Only this time, there might be actual consequences for his family.

Hunter Biden defied a congressional subpoena Wednesday, announcing his decision in a public statement that was obviously crafted and approved by his legal team and handlers. His strategy is to play the victim card, trying to use his addictions as an excuse for a lifetime of evading the law—and basic responsibilities—while bagging as much cash as possible off of his family name.

