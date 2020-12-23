Breitbart:

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow called for Congress to combat local and state lockdown decrees as part of its $2.3 trillion appropriations bill tentatively agreed to by House and Senate leadership on Monday.

Marlow spoke at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in West Palm Beach, FL. The spending bill, ostensibly a “COVID-19 relief” package according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), includes a provision to send a $600 check to those deemed eligible for relief.

Marlow stated, “What’s happening [in Washington] today is they are debating on a government funding bill. We just got the bill size. … It’s over 5,500 pages long. Guess how long the Congress has to read it? They have six hours. I’m a fast reader – not that fast.”

Marlow held that a $600 check pales in comparison to the financial harm wrought upon Americans by lockdowns and shutdowns denying them their right to earn a living.

“And what’s in it?” asked Marlow of the spending bill. “A $600 cash handout for people. Now, people are generally supportive of some sort of direct cash handout, because of the government telling everyone to shut down, but I’ll tell you this. You know what would be better? Why don’t you allow us to open up our country and let people get back to work?”

Marlow highlighted assorted politicians and bureaucrats violating various guidelines and edicts, ostensibly issued for the purposes of public health in relation to the coronavirus outbreak.

Marlow observed the Kafkaesque nature of California’s color-coded designations of its regions as part of its public health strategy towards the coronavirus.

“[Newsom] had his state locked down, because why?” asked Marlow. “Because it was in ‘purple tier’. Now, what does ‘purple tier’ mean? No one knows. Gavin Newsom doesn’t know. None of us know. None of the scientists know.”

……

Marlow recalled how Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator, advised Americans to avoid gatherings on Thanksgiving beyond their immediate families as a precaution against coronavirus transmission. She also advocated the wearing of masks at social gatherings for the same purpose.

The Associated Press reported, “The day after Thanksgiving, [Birx] traveled to one of her vacation properties on Fenwick Island in Delaware. She was accompanied by three generations of her family from two households. Birx, her husband Paige Reffe, a daughter, son-in-law and two young grandchildren were present.”

Birx’s family vacation included her husband’s elderly parents. Her father-in-law is 92 and her mother-in-law is 77.

Marlow asked, “So, what are we supposed to do? We’re all supposed to lock down. We’re not supposed to go to conventions like this. We’re not supposed to socialize at all. We’re supposed to stay at home and watch Obama documentaries on Netflix or something and wait for permission to get out of our house. We’re not going to do it any longer.”

Coordinated Democrat and news media advocacy for lockdowns and shutdowns illustrates “that the media [and] Democrat politicians are never to be trusted.”

More at Breitbart