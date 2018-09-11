CNBC:

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s love for ancient Roman emperor Augustus Caesar offers some insights into how he views being a leader.

“You have all these good and bad and complex figures,” Zuckerberg said during an interview with The New Yorker. “I think Augustus is one of the most fascinating. Basically, through a really harsh approach, he established two hundred years of world peace.”

Like Zuckerberg, Augustus assumed power of his empire at a young age. To attain world peace, Augustus had to make choices “that didn’t come for free, and he had to do certain things,” Zuckerberg added. But in the end, the Facebook executive believes the emperor was able to achieve a significant period of peace, something that “feels unattainable.”

The profile notes that Augustus eliminated political opponents and may have arranged the execution of his grandson.

Zuckerberg’s interest in ancient Rome began in high school and has continued throughout his life, he said. In addition to naming his second daughter August, he spent his 2012 honeymoon in Rome.

“My wife was making fun of me, saying she thought there were three people on the honeymoon: me, her, and Augustus,” he said. “All the photos were different sculptures of Augustus.”

The Augustus mindset could be one reason why Zuckerberg reportedly led his company to pursue growth at all costs, and used to end some meetings by half-jokingly shouting “Domination!,” the profile says.