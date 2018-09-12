BBC:

Mark Wahlberg has revealed a punishing daily routine, involving getting up in the middle of the night to work out.

The 47-year-old, known for keeping in shape, detailed his regime while answering fans’ questions on Instagram.

On a typical day, the actor rises at 02:30, before half an hour of prayers.

After breakfast at 03:15, he does a 95-minute workout followed by another meal, shower, snack, golf and “cryo chamber recovery” – all before 10:30. He goes to bed at 19:30, he revealed.

The cryotherapy recovery is a treatment favoured by athletes using liquid nitrogen to briefly plunge the air to temperature below -100C to alleviate muscle and joint pain.

Wahlberg has an hour and a half set aside for a shower, followed by half an hour devoted to playing golf.

“I start out with steel oats, blueberries and peanut butter for breakfast,” he said. “Then I have a protein shake, three turkey burgers, five pieces of sweet potato at about 5:30 in the morning.

“At 8 o’clock, I have about 10 turkey meatballs. At 10:30am, I have a grilled chicken salad with two hard-boiled eggs, olives, avocado, cucumber, tomato, lettuce.

And then there’s the food intake.