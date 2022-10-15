Mark Wahlberg is putting his family first.

The “Father Stu” star revealed he packed up his things and moved his family out of their plush $90 million California mansion in a bid for a “better life.”

Appearing on Tuesday’s episode of “The Talk,” Wahlberg opened up about the “biggest challenge” he faces while having to balance his career and being a family man.

“I want to be able to work from home,” Wahlberg, 51, said. “I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting, and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there.”

“So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us.”

