Mark Wahlberg has joined the growing list of celebrities who have moved away from Hollywood.

During an appearance on “The Talk” last week, the 51-year-old actor revealed that he and his family have moved to Nevada, and he explained why they decided to relocate.

“I want to be able to work from home. I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting, and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there,” he said.

“So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us.”

