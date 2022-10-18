Mark Wahlberg, Julia Roberts and more stars who have moved out of Hollywood

Mark Wahlberg has joined the growing list of celebrities who have moved away from Hollywood.

During an appearance on “The Talk” last week, the 51-year-old actor revealed that he and his family have moved to Nevada, and he explained why they decided to relocate.

“I want to be able to work from home. I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting, and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there,” he said.

“So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us.”

