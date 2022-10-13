Newsmax

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is the “most dangerous man” in the Biden administration and must either resign or be impeached, particularly after reports surfaced that he knew that the narrative that Border Patrol agents whipped a group of Haitian migrants was false but still denounced them to the nation, former acting Border Patrol Commissioner Mark Morgan said on Newsmax Thursday. “He should resign,” Morgan, denouncing Mayorkas, told Newsmax’s “Wake Up America.” “I mean if he had any ounce of integrity and courage that’s what he would do. But we know he doesn’t have any of that.” But if the secretary doesn’t resign, then the House, if Republicans win back the majority next month, should seek articles of impeachment on the first day in session in January, said Morgan.

Read more