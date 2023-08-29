Mark Meadows Testifies in Bid to Remove Georgia Indictment to Federal Court

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows shocked the legal community on Monday when he took the witness stand for five hours in his attempt to remove the Fulton County, Georgia, indictment against him to federal court. Meadows was charged with two counts in a 41-count indictment that named himself, former President Donald Trump, and 17 others.

Meadows is being charged under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) statute for soliciting an official to violate his oath of office. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis pointed to Meadows’ involvement in setting up calls between Trump and various state legislators as evidence of his alleged violation of state law.

