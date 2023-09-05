Mark Meadows pleads NOT GUILTY in Georgia – as report claims he could be about to FLIP on his old boss

Donald Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows pleaded not guilty to trying to subvert the 2020 election results in Georgia, as a report emerges that he could be preparing to flip on his old boss.Meadows became the latest of the 19 co-defendants, including the ex-President, to waive Wednesday’s arraignment and avoid an appearance that will be broadcast live on TV.

He pleaded not guilty to racketeering charges accusing him of trying to help Trump steal Joe Biden’s election victory.Meadows is free on $100,000 bail and is fighting to have his case moved to federal court. Lawyers for once Trump’s top White House aide argue that he was acting in his official capacity as a government employee in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

READ MORE