Mark Meadows files motion to duck arrest in Georgia election fraud case ahead of surrender deadline

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows filed an emergency motion in federal court on Tuesday demanding that he be protected from arrest in Georgia on charges that he conspired with former President Donald Trump to overturn the state’s 2020 election results. Meadows, 64, faces a Friday deadline to voluntarily surrender to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia — but he has asked a judge to move his case out of state court, citing immunity to local charges given his status as a federal official in the run-up and aftermath of the 2020 presidential election.

“Defendant Mark R. Meadows hereby moves for the Court ‘promptly’ to permit removal and ‘so notify the State court,’ 28 U.S.C. § 1455(b)(5), without a hearing and before Noon on Friday, August 25, 2023, in order to protect Mr. Meadows from arrest prior to this Court’s upcoming hearing on removal,” a court filing from the former White House official and North Carolina congressman reads.

