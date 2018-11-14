BREITBART:

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill says that it is time for women to “take charge completely” of politics because centuries of male-dominated rule government has led to “poor results.”

Retweeting a photo of six new members of Congress, most of whom are far-left Democrats including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and Ilhan Omar, Hamill suggested that men had delivered “middling-to-poor” results over the centuries that they have been in charge.

“For centuries, men have had their chance to rule government with middling-to-poor results,” Hamill wrote. “Who’s ready to let women take charge completely? Just women. I know I am.”

Hamill’s suggestion comes a week after the midterm elections, which saw a record number of women elected to the House as Democrat’s regained control of that chamber.