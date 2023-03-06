Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said Sunday she will be introducing a resolution declaring Antifa a terrorist group in response to protests in Atlanta that left a police training facility on fire.

“Antifa are domestic terrorists and I’m introducing my resolution to officially declare them a terrorist organization on Tuesday,” the congresswoman wrote in a tweet Sunday night.

Smoke and flames were seen coming from equipment at the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, which has been called “Cop City” by anti-police protestors. Video from FOX 5 Atlanta shows a bulldozer and other pieces of equipment on fire.

The training facility is located in southeast Atlanta on Key Road, where protestors opposing the construction of the facility clashed with police. A Georgia State Trooper told the outlet that a Molotov cocktail was thrown.

