eorgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) by suggesting she would pay for her trip to leave America and live in a communist country.

Speaking on The Kevin Alan Show podcast during the holiday period, Greene was asked what gifts she would offer to a number of people in politics for Christmas.

The interview was posted on The Kevin Alan Show Facebook page on December 26. Posted by the Twitter page, Patriot Takes, on Thursday, the clip has garnered over 50,000 views.

The host said: “It is interesting when you look at this country, the Christmas holiday usually unites people and brings people together.

“Let’s do that in the spirit of today, you are going to give a few Christmas gifts out to some people that I am going to name, whatever you would get them, just say whatever.

“Let’s start with AOC, what would you get her for Christmas?”

Greene replied: “I would give her a lovely citizenship to a communist country of her choice.”

“Her and Greta [Thunberg] can go worship the climate somewhere, outside of America,” she added.

On the Kevin Alan show, Marjorie Taylor Greene said her Christmas gift to AOC would be to deport the Congresswoman to a communist country. pic.twitter.com/H5aahcEqXh

— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 6, 2022

