GATEWAY PUNDIT

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) posted Sunday morning about an apparent spying attempt that took place at her Washington, D.C. residence Saturday night in which her television turned on by itself and the screen showed a laptop computer was trying to access the television. Greene added a statement testifying to her good health and positive outlook on life–a way of saying she is not suicidal without using the word in case she comes to harm in mysterious circumstances. Greene was targeted at her Georgia home with numerous swattings last year, with police responding to bogus phone calls falsely reporting shootings at her home. The alleged TV spying attempt on Greene is reminiscent of what happened to then CBS News reporter Sharyl Attkisson during the Obama administration when the home computers she used for work had intrusions detected that were traced back to the federal government. Attkisson had been aggressively reporting on the Obama administration including the Fast and Furious “gun walking” scandal and the deadly 2012 terrorist attack on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya.

Read More