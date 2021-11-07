NewsMax:

Leftist social justice warriors will not do it, but patriotic Americans need to stand up against the “God-awful conditions” President Joe Biden’s “political prisoners” from Jan. 6 are suffering in, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., told Newsmax.

“When we walked into that section of the jail that is completely separate from the rest of the inmates and the other pretrial defendants there – what I saw is what appeared to be men who were political prisoners of war,” Greene told Friday’s “Greg Kelly Reports.” “They had thought that they were forgotten. They had thought that everyone didn’t care about them. They felt hopeless.”

Despite being abandoned and abused by their country for Jan. 6, the inmates share a love of the country that does not love them back, singing the national anthem 9 p.m. every night in the “patriot wing,” Greene told host Greg Kelly.

“There’s people in this country that take a knee for our national anthem, people that make millions of dollars, but these men in jail, they sing, they stand for the national anthem, and they put their hand over their heart and they sing it more patriotically than I’ve ever heard in my life,” she added, saying Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, and their congressional staffers sang along with them.

Greene had been rejected on demands for months to visit the controversial D.C. jail – which has been scrutinized for inhumane treatment of inmates – and was only permitted to visit the “patriot wing” after being initially denied access. She said she refused to leave and it required phone calls on her three-hour tour to get access to the “political prisoners of war.”

