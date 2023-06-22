Two of the most notorious far-right Republicans in Congress brought their ongoing feud into public Wednesday with a messy argument on the House floor – where curse words were apparently exchanged.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia apparently called Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado a ‘little b***h’ in the heated exchange caught on C-SPAN’s cameras without audio.

But two sources who witnessed the exchange detailed what was said to the Daily Beast – and said that it all started when Boebert approached Greene about ‘statements you made about me publicly.’

Greene was apparently peeved that Boebert also introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, saying in response to the public feud with Boebert: ‘Imitation is the greatest form of flattery.’

READ MORE