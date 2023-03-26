A California Marine Corps veteran and father of two was shot and killed while driving for Uber on Friday morning.

Aaron Orozco, 38, was driving for the rideshare company when he got into a “physical altercation” with two of his passengers at a 7-Eleven parking lot in Lynwood, according to Los Angeles police.

During the altercation, one of the suspects shot the veteran before fleeing the scene in the victim’s Honda Accord.

Police said the driver, later identified by family as Orozco, suffered a gunshot wound to the upper torso while the suspects remain at large as of early Sunday.

The vehicle was found abandoned a short distance away from the shooting, according to authorities.

“It just seems like I’m in a nightmare. It doesn’t seem real to me,” Sandra Medina, Orozco’s wife, told Fox 11. “I haven’t even told my kids yet, they still think dad is going to come through the door.”

