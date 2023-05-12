Marine veteran Daniel Penny has handed himself in to the NYPD to face a second degree manslaughter charge for the chokehold death of Jordan Neely.

Penny, 24, handed himself into the NYPD’s 5th Precinct this morning. He will go to court shortly to be arraigned on a second degree manslaughter charge which carries a sentence of up to 15 years.

He put Neely – a mentally ill, homeless man with a record of 40 prior arrests including violent attacks – in a chokehold after Neely shouted that he was ‘fed up’ and wanted to go to jail.

