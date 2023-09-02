Marine vet accused of stealing more than $344K in benefits, lied on Purple Heart application: DOJ

A Marine veteran accused of stolen valor allegedly stole more than $344,000 in military disability benefits and submitted a Purple Heart application for injuries suffered in a roadside bombing that never occurred.

Paul John “PJ” Herbert, 52, of Shelburne Falls, Mass., was indicted by a federal grand jury and arrested Friday morning on one count of theft of the government and one count of making false statements, according to the Department of Justice.

Herbert allegedly stole more than $344,000 in veteran disability benefits “used to help veterans in need” from Jan. 1, 2010, to March 11, 2023, “falsely representing” himself as a decorated war hero injured in the line of service.

Herbert served in the Marines on active duty between 1989 to 1993 and in the reserves from 1993 to 1995.

Herbert also submitted an application to his local congressman for a Purple Heart in October 2018, claiming he suffered a traumatic brain injury from an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) during a deployment to Iraq following the end of the Gulf War.

