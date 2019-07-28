American Military News:

Nearly 76 years after he was killed in an intense World War II battle that claimed about 1,000 Maines and sailors, Marine Corps Reserve Pfc. William E. Brandenburg of New Miami returned home Thursday with full military honors.

A somber military procession on the way to his burial will start around 12:40 p.m. Saturday and take a route that includes Main and High streets through Hamilton. The public is encouraged to line the streets in Brandenburg’s honor.

Brandenburg, 17, was fighting the Japanese on the small island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands in the Pacific Ocean. The battle, which lasted several days, killed 1,000 Marines and sailors and wounded more than 2,000. The Japanese “were virtually annihilated,” according to a news release about Brandenburg from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).

Brandenburg died on the third day of battle, on Nov. 22, 1943. Born in New Miami on Jan. 3, 1926, he was the son of Robert and Mattie (Rice) Brandenburg. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, but is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and great nephews.

His bittersweet homecoming was made possible by modern scientific methods.