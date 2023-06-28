Marine veteran Daniel Penny has pleaded not guilty to charges of second degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely, a mentally ill homeless man who died on May 1 after Penny subdued him on a train.

Penny, 24, was captured in videos recorded by bystanders putting Neely in a chokehold from behind for several minutes on May 1 while they rode on an F train in Manhattan.

Neely’s death drew national attention and sparked protests in May by those angered by the police’s delay of more than a week in arresting Penny, who is white, with killing Neely, who is black.

He was originally charged with second degree manslaughter. A grand jury upheld that charge and added a charge of criminally negligent homicide today. If convicted, Penny faces up to 15 years in prison.

In a statement after the hearing, Penny’s attorneys, Steve Raiser and Thomas Keniff, told DailyMail.com: ‘Today Danny entered a plea of not guilty, with great confidence that a jury of his peers will ultimately agree, by rendering a verdict of not guilty on all counts after trial.

