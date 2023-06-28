Marine Daniel Penny pleads not guilty to second degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely

Marine veteran Daniel Penny has pleaded not guilty to charges of second degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the subway chokehold death of  Jordan Neely, a mentally ill homeless man who died on May 1 after Penny subdued him on a train. 

Penny, 24, was captured in videos recorded by bystanders putting Neely in a chokehold from behind for several minutes on May 1 while they rode on an F train in Manhattan. 

Neely’s death drew national attention and sparked protests in May by those angered by the police’s delay of more than a week in arresting Penny, who is white, with killing Neely, who is black. 

He was originally charged with second degree manslaughter. A grand jury upheld that charge and added a charge of criminally negligent homicide today. If convicted, Penny faces up to 15 years in prison. 

In a statement after the hearing, Penny’s attorneys, Steve Raiser and Thomas Keniff, told DailyMail.com: ‘Today Danny entered a plea of not guilty, with great confidence that a jury of his peers will ultimately agree, by rendering a verdict of not guilty on all counts after trial. 

