The Sacramento Bee has the latest scoop from the do-as-officials-say-not-as-they-do beat: State Assemblymembers Adrin Nazarian (West Toluca Lake), Tasha Boerner Horvath (Encinitas), Marc Levine (Marin County), Chris Ward (San Diego), and Chad Mayes (Rancho Mirage) and his fiancée shared an outdoor dinner at Sacramento restaurant Maydoon on the evening of Monday, December 9.

All are Democrats but Mayes (who is an Independent), and many represent areas that have shuttered outdoor dining due to the sharp increase in cases of COVID-19.

From the Bee: “When asked by a Sacramento Bee reporter about their decision to enjoy a multi-household outing, Nazarian responded by asking ‘Can we not have dinner?’” (No, not safely, according to state and local officials.)

Levine, who the Bee says was storing his mask in his pocket instead of donning it when not actively eating (as required at the state level) said the group was “supporting a local business” with their outing.

And Boerner Horvath, well, she “ quickly pulled her scarf up from around her neck to cover her nose and left the table” when approached by a reporter. The five households of politicians join a multitude of other California politicians who tell constituents not to mingle, then attend gatherings and group events.

