The New York Post:

Marilyn Manson has been dropped by his record label, Loma Vista, following abuse allegations by Evan Rachel Wood.

“In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately,” Loma Vista said in a statement to Variety on Monday. “Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.”

Manson’s talent agents from CAA did not respond to The Post’s repeated requests for comment.

In addition, The Wrap reported Monday that an episode of the Shudder series “Creepshow” that contains Manson will no longer air.

Manson also has a role as a rocker in the Starz series “American Gods” in the show’s current third season. Representatives for the network did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Post.

Meanwhile, California State Sen. Susan Rubio reportedly had previously sent a letter to Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson and FBI Director Christopher Wray encouraging an investigation into allegations against Manson. A spokesperson for the senator supplied a copy of the letter, dated Jan. 21, to Vanity Fair, which published it Monday.

“Since some of the alleged cases against Mr. Warner are from California, I am especially alarmed. Individuals who engage in this kind of abuse are often serial offenders,” the letter read in part. “If these allegations are true, and no investigation is undertaken, we will be failing the victims and allowing a possible perpetrator to continue abusing unsuspecting victims. That must not be allowed to happen.”

Earlier on Monday, Wood, 33, named Brian Warner — a k a the 52-year-old Manson — as her “abuser” in an Instagram post. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” the “Westworld” star wrote. “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

