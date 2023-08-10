MARIJUANA USE, VIOLENCE AND SUICIDE- THE UNSPOKEN LINKS  

50% of Americans tried weed, 17% regular smokers: Gallup

NYC residents consume the most marijuana of any city in the world, study shows Getting high is becoming as American as apple pie. Half of U.S. residents have tried marijuana, and 17% currently smoke weed — both new highs since the tune-in drop-out 1960s, a new Gallup survey released Thursday revealed. The poll attributed the increases to growing acceptance of cannabis, with 23 states including New York, legalizing recreational use of weed and 38 states allowing the sale for medicinal purposes. “As marijuana has become more available to Americans and legal in an increasing number of states, their reports of use and experimentation have increased too. Now, half of the country has tried it, while the other half say they never have,” Gallup said in its analysis of the findings. The number of Americans who currently smoke marijuana has more than doubled since 2013 when only 7% admitted to using the drug. Over that same period, Gallup recorded a significant increase in the U.S. public’s support for the legalization of marijuana, which has grown from 12% in 1969 to 68% today. Meanwhile, New York has become the “Empire Baked” State. Some 2.7 million New Yorkers enjoy marijuana at least once a month, state cannabis regulators reported last month, and that number is expected to grow as the state grows out its legal cannabis market.

