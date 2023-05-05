Marijuana may be driving a surge in schizophrenia cases among young men, a major Government-funded study suggests.

Researchers backed by the National Institute on Drug Abuse estimated 30 percent of schizophrenia cases in men aged 21 to 30 are linked to cannabis addiction.

Overall across all age groups, the analysis of 6 million people found 15 percent of diagnoses in men and four percent in women could be attributed to the drug.

Dr Nora Volkow, NIDA director and co-author of the study, said the results called for ‘urgent action’ and demanded people think twice before smoking marijuana.

Schizophrenia cases have been rising in recent decades, linked to growing and aging populations. But the researchers warn it could become more common as marijuana becomes increasingly legal.

