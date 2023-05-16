Marijuana laced with fentanyl is rising across the US, a Washington doctor has warned, after cases of the drug cocktail were found in New York, Alabama, Illinois and Louisiana.

Fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid that’s 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin, is increasingly being mixed with other substances to make them more potent at a cheap price.

Just two milligrams of fentanyl – imagine 10 to 15 grains of table salt – can prove fatal, and staggering figures showed it is killing the equivalent of an entire classroom of children every week.

It is thought that fentanyl has been mixed with marijuana flowers and THC gummies to increase the intensity of the high, and comes amid a a wave of marijuana legalizations across the country that has sparked competition over who can get the most potent strain of the drug.

READ MORE