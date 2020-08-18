Breitbart:

Former Democrat presidential candidate Marianne Williamson compared the Democrat National Convention (DNC) to “binge watching a Marriott commercial” and blasted its lack of policy prescriptions to issues facing the United States.

Williamson, who has criticized the Democrat political establishment’s lies and cruelty, posted commentary during the DNC, noting that none of the speakers “except for Bernie” had policy solutions to the problems they pointed out.

“Beautiful pictures of POC and reference to BLM, but no actual policy on how to end systemic racism,” Williamson said. “Touching homage to Covid victims and responders, but no actual policy on providing universal healthcare. No policy, period. Except for Bernie.”

Less than 30 minutes into the first evening of DNC speeches, Williamson posted that she “wanted to like it” but could not:

I wanted to like it. I really did, I promise I did. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) August 18, 2020

Read more at Breitbart