A 113-year-old woman – believed to be the oldest woman in Spain – has recovered from the coronavirus, officials have said. Maria Branyas was diagnosed with Covid-19 after the country went into lockdown in March. But after weeks in isolation, Ms Branyas recovered, having suffered only mild symptoms. It means she has lived through the flu pandemic of 1918-19, the 1936-39 Spanish Civil War and the coronavirus “Now that she is well, she is wonderful, she wants to speak, to explain, to make her reflections, it is her again,” her daughter tweeted.
