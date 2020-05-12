BBC NEWS

La anciana más longeva de España, con 113 años, supera la COVID-19.



La catalana María Branyas también es a partir de ahora la persona de más edad en superar el coronavirus después de hacerlo en la residencia en la que vive en Olot, Girona.https://t.co/6bDcty9sYJ #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/pubB2FTmu3 — La Vanguardia (@LaVanguardia) May 12, 2020

A 113-year-old woman – believed to be the oldest woman in Spain – has recovered from the coronavirus, officials have said. Maria Branyas was diagnosed with Covid-19 after the country went into lockdown in March. But after weeks in isolation, Ms Branyas recovered, having suffered only mild symptoms. It means she has lived through the flu pandemic of 1918-19, the 1936-39 Spanish Civil War and the coronavirus “Now that she is well, she is wonderful, she wants to speak, to explain, to make her reflections, it is her again,” her daughter tweeted.

