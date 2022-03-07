Breitbart

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) on Monday slammed the Biden administration’s secret oil meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro as a “huge PR boost” for the socialist regime. “Biden Admin secret meeting with #Maduro was a huge PR boost for #MaduroRegime,” Rubio tweeted after Biden reportedly sought an oil deal with the socialist nation. “And a demoralizing betrayal of those who have risked everything to oppose Maduro & weren’t even told this was happening,” Rubio continued. “And for what?” “The amount of oil #Venezuela can produce right now is insignificant,” Rubio said about the estimated 300,000 barrels a day the country’s state oil company produced in 2020. Biden’s meeting with Maduro is likely a response to American dependence on Russian oil exports, which have been nixed by oil traders, impacting oil prices. Biden has refrained from sanctioning many relevant Russian energy companies in response to the Ukraine invasion

Read more at Breitbart