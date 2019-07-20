The Hill:

Experts agree that soaring federal debt is trouble. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said last week, “I’m very worried about it . . . It’s a long-run issue that we definitely need to face, and ultimately, will have no choice but to face.” The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) reported in June that our growing debt could trigger a global financial crisis if interest rates spike.

Powell said it is a “long-run issue,” but he is wrong. With debt spiraling upwards, a crisis could surprise us at any time because economists are lousy at forecasting. All 50 forecasters in a Wall Street Journal poll last Fall missed the recent sharp change in interest rates. CBO and most other forecasters missed the economy’s plunge into the Great Recession a decade ago.

The Great Recession was centered around rising mortgage debt, which triggered domino effects across the economy as financial institutions, households and businesses retrenched. The private sector learned its lesson from the recession and current household and business debt levels are manageable.

The problem today is federal government debt, which is growing by almost $1 trillion a year. Under its alternative scenario, CBO projects that debt held by the public will double as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) from 78 percent today to 157 percent by 2040. The agency says rising debt is “unsustainable,” so either Congress makes large reforms or there will be a crisis.