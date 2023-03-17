Vice President Kamala Harris was showered with boos while attending an NCAA Tournament game Thursday. Her alma mater Howard University was blown out in a first-round game of March Madness.

😂😂😂😂 Howard vs Kansas: During time out they showed Kamala Harris on the big screen and the crowd booed. pic.twitter.com/QfurEyQWaS — Kathy Green (@GreenKM117) March 17, 2023

When the veep was shown on the video board during the men’s basketball game, the boos were louder than the applause inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, the Associated Press reported.

The Democrat witnessed the top-seeded University of Kansas Jayhawks trounce the Howard Bison — Harris graduated from Howard in 1986 – by a score of 96-68 in the west region matchup.

Harris, who watched the game in a suite with her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, visited Howard’s locker room after the loss to commend the players on their effort and impressive season.

"You made all us Bison so proud." ❤️@VP Kamala Harris delivered a postgame message to @HUMensBB 👏 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/zwQFcwlWYX — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2023

“You guys are so good, you guys are so good,” Harris said as she met the team and gave them a round of applause. “You played hard, you played to the very last second, you made all us Bisons so, so proud.”

