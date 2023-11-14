‘March for Israel’ crowds gather on the National Mall; 100,000 people expected at DC

March for Israel in Washington, DC, today, November 14, 2023. pic.twitter.com/JCN16zeEXn — Dr. Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) November 14, 2023

People began arriving for the March for Israel on the National Mall in Washington, DC, Tuesday, as 100,000 demonstrators are anticipated for the main event, set to start at 1 p.m.The large pro-Israel gathering comes as the Israel-Hamas war enters its sixth week following the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas.

A sea of blue and white could be seen as crowds made their way to the Mall. Many held up signs with sayings including “Our love is bigger than their hate,” “Either you stand with Israel or you stand with terrorism,” “Free hostages, Support Israel, Combat Antisemitism,” and more.

READ MORE