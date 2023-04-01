Guardian

Former president prepares for New York court appearance at Florida resort after news of indictment caught him by surprise

Weekend events at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, were suspended on Friday as the former president was “huddling” with his attorneys after being blindsided by the grand jury indictment handed up against him after payments to the porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump, the New York Post reported, is meeting with advisers who were said to be “shaken” by the news of dozens of criminal charges related to a $130,000 payment given to Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Gregory Clifford. “It won’t be business as usual,” a source told the Post. “They expected this but there is shock now that it’s happened. “It’s real now. And they are worried about a surprise.” Separately, a source told the outlet that Trump had been “a little nervous and somber” about the indictment, but he has since “become more upbeat and thinks public opinion is on his side and that this will help him win the election”.

Read More