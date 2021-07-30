USA Today:

In a renewed effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that fully vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors if they’re in an area of substantial or high coronavirus transmission.

The CDC is also recommending universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors inside schools from kindergarten to 12th grade, regardless of vaccination status.

The updated guidance comes as a wave of cases triggered by the highly contagious delta variant sweeps the nation.

For the first time in more than three months, cases are averaging more than 60,000 a day, according to a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. There are more than 2,000 deaths a week.

“The delta variant is showing every day its willingness to outsmart us and to be an opportunist in areas where we have not shown a fortified response to it,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a briefing Tuesday. “COVID-19 continues to present many challenges and has exacted a tremendous toll on our nation.”

More at USA Today