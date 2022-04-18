(Image: Institute for the Study of War, maps4news.com)

Airstrikes by Russia’s military killed at least seven people and injured 11 more – including one child – early Monday in Lviv in western Ukraine, the regional governor said. The deaths in Lviv were confirmed by regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy. He said four rockets were fired, striking three targets including several warehouses not used by Ukraine’s military and a tire service station near Lviv Railway Station.

Kozytskyy said a preliminary investigation indicated the rockets that hit Lviv were fired from the direction of the Caspian Sea, an inland body of water that links Asia and Europe.

On March 13, the Russian military had fired eight rockets at the Yaroviv military range 18 miles northwest of Lviv in a previous attack. At least 35 people were reported killed.

