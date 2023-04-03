The United States has 70 prosecutors in office linked to left-wing billionaire George Soros after 12 left office last year.

A map from the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund shows the prosecutors scattered across the country. Over the past year, 12 were defeated in elections, resigned, departed, or were removed, such as in the case of Andrew Warren, who was directly removed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

A report from the group found that Soros-linked prosecutors oversee 20% of the U.S. population, including half of the country’s most populous cities, but more than 40% of all murders.

Soros poured $40 million into getting his candidates elected, many without any previous prosecutorial experience. In 10 races alone, he spent $13 million, by far the biggest spender in the race, and with some candidates constituted 90% of campaign funding. The funding was directed through affiliates, pass-through committees, and “shell corporations,” according to the report.

Two of his most notable candidates are controversial Cook County State’s Attorney Kimberly Foxx, on whom he spent $2 million and who manages the second largest prosecutorial office in the country, and New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg, on whom he spent $1.1 million. Bragg recently gained the national spotlight for bringing the first criminal indictment against a former president in U.S. history.

