Governor Set to Close All Beaches and State Parks in California

The order was set to go into effect Friday, May 1, 2020, and there was no indication how long it would be in effect.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to announce the closure of all beaches and state parks following the crowds that gathered at beaches last weekend, particular in Orange County, multiple law enforcement agencies told NBCLA Wednesday night. The governor is set to make the announcement Thursday. A memo was sent by the California Chiefs Association to law enforcement agencies across the state ahead of the expected announcement, sources said. The memo detailed that the overcrowding of beaches last weekend led to the decision to close all beaches in the state and called last weekend’s scenes a “violation of Governor Newsom’s Shelter in Place Order.”

