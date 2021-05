The Jerusalem Post:

Lag Ba’omer: What’s Toldot Aharon, hassidic sect whose members were killed?

Many of the dead and injured at the Lag Ba’omer stampede on Mount Meron Thursday night were from the insular Toldot Aharon Hassidic sect, which is based in Jerusalem. The stampede took place during the lighting of the bonfire by the current Rebbe (spiritual leader).

