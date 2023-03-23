As Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg moves toward an indictment of Donald Trump, two predictable camps are forming: His critics are hungry for justice for a lawless operator, and his supporters are furious at what they see as rank political persecution. But there’s a third faction: people who hate everything Trump stands for — but fear that Bragg’s case is far from the strongest option when it comes to holding the former president accountable.

That camp includes some high-powered attorneys in New York City’s vaunted legal community, including litigators who fear Bragg has a weak case built on shaky grounds — and that his indictment could undermine more promising proceedings related to Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election or his hoarding of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

“This case is a joke, frankly, and I’ve litigated against that office for 33 years,” said longtime New York criminal-defense attorney Jeffrey Lichtman, who has counted Mexican drug lord El Chapo among his many high-profile clients. “I don’t think that case is winnable.”

Detractors have questioned the viability of building the case around a hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, which appears to be at the crux of Bragg’s case. Did Trump’s cash-for-silence deal actually break any laws — or is it just business as usual for a powerful man who doesn’t want an affair getting out? And if it did break the law in some way, is it even a winnable case?

