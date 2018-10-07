NY POST

An alarming number of NYC students have scored three or more “zeroes” for their writing answers on the statewide English exams, a new study reveals. On the English Language Arts exams between 2013 and 2016, in addition to multiple-choice questions, students had to read nine or 10 short stories or texts, then write responses aimed at showing their ability to think critically and cite evidence to support their answers. A score of zero (out of 2 to 4 possible points per question) means a student wrote something “totally inaccurate,” “unintelligible,” or “indecipherable.” “Kids were stupified by these questions,” Fred Smith, a former test analyst for the city Department of Education, told The Post.

