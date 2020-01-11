MSN:

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Susan Dreyer, a Catholic nun, left her monastery one day this week in search of an answer to a fateful question: Is Elizabeth Warren “strong enough to kick Trump out?”

Iowa voters are famous for taking their time every four years to decide which candidate to support, often insisting on a dutiful process of meeting several contenders in person before making up their minds. But this year is different, with many Democrats here so paralyzed by the fear of choosing the wrong candidate in the first-in-the-nation nominating contest that they are finding it impossible to make up their minds.