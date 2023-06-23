Manufacturing giant 3M has agreed to pay up to $12.5 billion in order to settle hundreds of lawsuits that allege its ‘forever chemicals’ contaminated cities’ drinking water.

The settlement, reached Thursday will go towards ridding public water systems across the US of harmful chemicals allegedly leaked from the company’s firefighting foam.

Around 300 municipalities, from Philadelphia to San Diego, say PFAS chemicals in firefighting foam leached into drinking water.

The foam used PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which have been associated with cancers and other illnesses. PFAS have been found in thousands of other household products.

3M’s move to resolve the national class action comes as companies in various sectors search for alternatives to PFAS, and regulations clamp down on their use.

READ MORE