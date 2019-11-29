BREITBART:

“Let’s be grateful that we can still celebrate Thanksgiving – because I’m sure the left will declare this a hate crime soon.”

I was only half-joking when I said those words at last year’s Thanksgiving dinner. I’m not joking at all now. It’s only a matter of time before they “cancel” Thanksgiving because it’s “founded on racism.”

The Wokesters are hard at work rewriting our history one school kid at a time. Ann Coulter gave an excellent summary of the new interpretation of Thanksgiving: “As every contemporary school child knows, our Pilgrim forefathers took a break from slaughtering Indigenous Peoples to invite them to dinner and infect them with smallpox, before embarking on their mission to fry the planet.”

She’s not joking either. America’s teachers have “begun a slow, complex process of ‘unlearning’ the widely accepted American narrative of Thanksgiving,” Education Week reports. To unlearn the “myth” of Thanksgiving, educators are seeking ways “to help students appreciate colonial oppression of Natives and the violence that ensued from it.” The article helpfully includes a video of PBS NewsHours’ Judy Woodruff explaining that the “quintessential feel-good holiday” of Thanksgiving actually “perpetuates a myth and dishonors Native Americans.”