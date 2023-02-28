Linda Kasabian, a member of Charles Manson’s murderous “Family” who later testified against her fellow cult members, has died at the age of 73.

Kasabian died on Jan. 21 at a hospital in Tacoma, Washington, and her body was cremated, as TMZ first reported Tuesday. Her cause of death has not been revealed.

A death certificate obtained by the gossip site indicated that Kasabian had changed her last name to “Chiochios” in a bid to shield her identity and conceal her former affiliation with the notorious cult.

Kasabian took part in the Manson followers’ murderous spree during “two days of mayhem” in August 1969 that left seven people dead, among them actress Sharon Tate, the eight-months-pregnant wife of director Roman Polanski.

