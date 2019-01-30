NEW YORK POST:

The youngest follower of murderous cult leader Charles Manson will again ask a state panel to recommend her for parole.

Leslie Van Houten, 69 and serving a life term, is scheduled for a parole hearing Wednesday at the California Institute for Women. She was twice recommended for parole by a state panel, the last time in 2017, and her lawyer expects a similar decision this time.

“It is very unlikely that she would be denied parole,” Rich Pfeiffer said.

In prison, Van Houten has been a model inmate, earned a master’s degree in counseling and mentored inmates.

Is she gets a parole recommendation then it will be Gov. Gavin Newsom’s first chance to decide on her freedom. His predecessor, Jerry Brown, twice blocked Van Houten’s release, saying she still laid too much blame on Manson for the 1969 stabbing deaths of wealthy grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary.

Van Houten, then 19, was among those who murdered the couple a day after other Manson followers killed pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four others in Los Angeles.

In his decision last January, Brown acknowledged Van Houten’s youth at the time of the crime, her more than four decades of good behavior as a prisoner and her abuse at the hands of Manson.

“However,” he wrote, “these factors are outweighed by negative factors that demonstrate she remains unsuitable for parole.”

Debra Tate, sister of the murdered actress, will attend Wednesday’s hearing and opposes Van Houten’s release. She believes Van Houten remains a danger.