Manslaughter Case Dropped In Bondage Death

Prosecutors concluded that a manslaughter case was “not suitable” to be pursued against a defendant charged with beating to death another man during a drug-fueled bondage session in a garage apartment littered with sex toys and in which the victim was found “bound and gagged” wearing a black leather mask and other fetish garb, according to court records.While the arrest of Bryant Demelo, 35, was announced earlier this year by Florida investigators, the subsequent decision to abandon the case was not the subject of a similar

The one-page “No Information” notice to the court came from an assistant state attorney who noted that the declination “is taken to clear the records and to release subject’s bond.” Prosecutors offered no further details as to their decision to drop the felony count.A TSG request for documents in the case was just completed by court officials who took several months to post online a redacted copy of the graphic arrest affidavit charging Demelo with the September 2022 killing of Todd Reade, a 43-year-old management consultant

READ MORE