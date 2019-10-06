NEW YORK POST:

A homeless maniac bludgeoned four other vagrants to death as they slept on the sidewalks of Chinatown early Saturday — bashing in their skulls one by one with a scavenged metal bar during a senseless predawn murder spree.Rodriguez “Randy” Santos is just 24, but already had what cops call a history of violent, random attacks when he allegedly approached his first victims, two men sprawled asleep side by side at Bowery and Doyers Street just before 2 a.m.

“They were sleeping. They never saw it coming,” one shocked police source told The Post.

After smashing the pair in the heads with the 15-pound, three-foot long piece of metal, Santos left the two men for dead and stalked for more victims, police said.

