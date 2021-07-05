The New York Post:

His name is not Mongo but a shirtless maniac stole a page from “Blazing Saddles” Monday, punching — and also kicking — three carriage horses in Central Park before claiming he had a knife, one of the drivers said.

The decidedly unfunny and unprovoked alleged animal abuse took place shortly before noon just inside the park near West 59th Street and Sixth Avenue, hansom cab driver Henry Kaya, 28, said.

Five drivers had their carriages lined up along Center Drive and were waiting for fares when the man suddenly appeared, started cursing and slugged one of the horses, Kaya said.

He then moved to the next horse and attacked it before targeting Kaya’s horse, a 16-year-old dark brown mare named “Mary,” Kaya said.

“He raised his hand to punch my horse but I pulled my horse back so he could barely touch my horse,” he said.

Kaya alleges that the man also threatened to punch him and said, “I have a knife” before storming off.

