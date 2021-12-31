ABC NEWS:

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared racism a “public health crisis,” signing an entire package of legislation Dec. 23 aimed at addressing discrimination and racial injustice in the state.

“For far too long, communities of color in New York have been held back by systemic racism and inequitable treatment,” Hochul said in a statement last week. “I am proud to sign legislation that addresses this crisis head-on, addressing racism, expanding equity, and improving access for all.”

The new slate of laws address the need for comprehensive data collection on victims of violence and specifically Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders communities that have been ravaged by hate crimes throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

